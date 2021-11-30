JNU Releases JNUEE 2021 UG and PG 1st Cut-off List: Here's How to Check
Candidates can check JNUEE 2021 cut off on the official website of JNU: jnuee.jnu.ac.in
JNUEE Cut off 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the first cut-off list of JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2021 for admission to different undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate programmes.
Candidates who appeared for JNUEE 2021 for admission into BA/MA/MSc/ MCA and other programmes can check the cut off/merit list on the official website of JNU: jnu.ac.in or jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Result of JNUEE was also released on the official website.
JNUEE 2021 was conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) from 20-23 September 2021 on behalf of JNU.
How to Check JNU 2021 Cut-off?
Visit the official website of JNUEE: jnuee.jnu.ac.in
Click on 'JNUEE-2021 List 1 Cut-off Scores' link, under 'News & Events'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on the link of the programme you applied for
A PDF will open on your screen
Check the cut off of your course
Download and save it for future reference
All candidates who have qualified in JNUEE 2021, except the ones who appeared for PhD entrance exam, are required to complete their admission/counselling process. They will have to submit their relevant documents as mentioned in the offer letter, and also pay the fee.
However, candidates shortlisted in JNUEE PhD are required to appear for viva voce. They can check the details for the same by logging in on the official website.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.