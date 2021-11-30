JNU Releases JNUEE 2021 UG and PG 1st Cut-off List: Here's How to Check

JNUEE Cut off 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the first cut-off list of JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2021 for admission to different undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate programmes.

Candidates who appeared for JNUEE 2021 for admission into BA/MA/MSc/ MCA and other programmes can check the cut off/merit list on the official website of JNU: jnu.ac.in or jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Result of JNUEE was also released on the official website.