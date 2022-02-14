JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 For Kashmir Division to be Released This Week

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE class 10 results 2021 for the Kashmir Division are expected to be released this week.

The Board commented regarding the matter and announced that the result will be released on the official website in 2-3 days.

The Board has not yet communicated the official date and time of the JKBOSE class 10 results for the Kashmir Division.

"The board is at the last leg of preparing the class 10 result, it will take two to three more days to announce the result," said the Director of Academics, JKBOSE.

The results will be released on the official website of the board at- jkbose.nic.in.