Jharkhand JAC Class 12 Exam Results to be Released at 1 PM Today 

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the results of the Class 12 board exams at 1 pm on Friday, 17 July. Students who have appeared for the exam can visit the official JAC website to check the results.

Over 2.34 lakh students appeared for the JAC Class 12 board exams this year and the exams were held from 10-28 February in 470 examination centres.

The education council has scheduled the evaluation of papers from 20 March but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.