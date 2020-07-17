Jharkhand JAC Class 12 Exam Results to be Released at 1 PM Today
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the results of the Class 12 board exams at 1 pm on Friday, 17 July. Students who have appeared for the exam can visit the official JAC website to check the results.
Over 2.34 lakh students appeared for the JAC Class 12 board exams this year and the exams were held from 10-28 February in 470 examination centres.
The education council has scheduled the evaluation of papers from 20 March but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.
JAC Class 12 2019 Result Analysis
Last year, the overall passing percentage of Jharkhand Academic Council Class 12 or Intermediate Arts stream examination was 79.97%. While the passing percentage of arts in 2018 was 72.62%. At the same time, the overall passing percentage of science stream was 57% and in commerce stream it was 70.44%.
How to Download JAC Class 12 Board Result 2020?
- Visit the official website of the department - jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
- Click on the link for Class 12 results on the home page.
- After this, a new page will open, where you need to enter the required details and submit.
- Your result will appear once you click on submit.
- Check and download the result for future reference.
