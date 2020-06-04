The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the JAC class 8 exams results today at 2 PM. Over 5 lakh students appeared for the examination this year which was held in January. The evaluation of the answer sheets was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.How to Check JAC Class 8 Result 2020 online?The Jharkhand class 8 exam results will only be available online to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Below are the steps to check the results online:Step 1: Visit official result portal i.e. jac.jharkhand.gov.in / jacresults.comStep 2: Find and Click on Link for JAC 8th Result 2020Step 3: Enter your Exam Roll Number and other details asked on the websiteStep 4: Verify and submit the detailsStep 5: Your JAC 8th Class Result 2020 will be displayed on the screenStep 6: Download the scorecard and keep it for future reference.Unlock 1: CBSE Releases Details of Class 10-12 Board Exams in July We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.