JEE Main, JEE Advanced, IIT JAM, NEET UG and NEET PG – If there's one thing that is clear about these competitive engineering and medical exams entrance exams, it is the fact that all of them have been postponed – all thanks to the coronavirus outbreak. But when will they be held? here's what we know.JEE Main 2020According to an earlier tweet by the Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, we know that admit cards for JEE Main 2020 were supposed to have been released after 15 April. But now with the lockdown being extended till 3 May, we are not sure when the admit cards are going to be released and there has been no official update on this matter.We know that the JEE Main exams that were to be held on 5, 7, 9 and 11 April were postponed towards the end of May. But in a new interview to The Indian Express, the HRD minister has said that these exams can only be held in the month of June.Right now, the only relief for students preparing for the JEE Main is the fact that students can change their examination city till 3 May. For this, they will have to log-in to the JEE portal and make changes to their admission forms.JEE Main, NEET UG Application Correction Date Extended till 3 MayWhen Will JEE Advanced be Held?The JEE Advanced exam that was originally scheduled on 17 May has been postponed as well. But the dates for this exam can only be announced after dates for the JEE Main exam is announced, leaving these in limbo.So, if JEE Main 2020 is actually held in the first week of June, say for instance, it will take at least three weeks for results to come out for this particular examination. Which means that the JEE Advanced exam – that needs to be conducted after the results of the JEE Main are out – can only take place, say in the last week of June or in the first week of July.IIT JAMIIT JAM is an entrance examination for admissions to postgraduate PhD and M.Sc courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Sponsored Technical Institutes. Now we know that the score-sheet for this examination was in fact released on 31 March, but the admission procedure, which was supposed to begin on 9 April, was pushed back to 16 April and will now continue till 6 May.Medical Exams Hit As WellThe NEET 2020 (UG) exam which was supposed to be held on the 3rd of May has been postponed to the end of May. According to some reports, this exam could be held in June but there is no confirmation or official news on that as yet.In an earlier tweet, the HRD minister had said that the NEET 2020 admit cards would be released after the 15th of April, but now with the lockdown being extended till 3 May, this date too, could be postponed.NEET (PG)We know that results for the first round of counselling for NEET (PG) have been released on 11th of April and students can now download their allotment letters from the website. However, given the circumstances, students are allowed to confirm their seats either by visiting the college that has been allotted to them or by dropping an e-mail confirming their seat. This process has started from 13 April and will go on till 24 April.AIIMS PG EXAMINATIONAIIMS has postponed postgraduate entrance exams for its July 2020 session indefinitely. Earlier the exam was scheduled for 3 May. The PG entrance examinations are held twice a year for admission to MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh (6 years), and MDS courses.Dates TentativeAt the end of the day, in the current situation, it's very important to understand that these dates are extremely tentative and could be postponed further because of the coronavirus crisis and because we simply don't know whether the existing lockdown will be extended further.So, till fresh dates are announced, stay calm and stay safe.