JEE Mains Postponed Till After 31 March Over COVID-19 Outbreak

In a directive issued on Wednesday, 18 March, the Ministry of Human Resource Development directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains till after 31 March, in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Directions were also issued UGC, AICTE, NIOS, CBSE, NCTE and all autonomous organisations under the ministry for the postponement of all the examinations till 31 March.

“Since JEE mains may require travel by examinees to different towns and the dates may clash with rescheduled CBSE and other board exams, therefore, JEE mains should be rescheduled and a new date of JEE mains will be announced on 31 March after reassessment of the situation,” the notification stated.