The JEE (Main) and NEET-UG examinations which were deferred earlier during the lockdown are likely to be postponed further due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country. As of now, JEE (Mains) is scheduled to be held from 18 to 23 July , while the NEET-UG 2020 is to be conducted on 26 July.Media reports, quoting sources, said that the Union Ministry for Human Resource Development is likely to make an announcement soon.This comes after the Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday, 25 June, that the Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE exams, which were to be held from 1 to 15 June, stands cancelled due to the pandemic.'Postpone JEE, NEET 2020 Till After School Exams': Odisha CM to PMEarlier, sources in the ministry told The Quint that they are now deliberating upon JEE and NEET exams that are scheduled in late July."Although the Supreme Court is hearing a plea on CBSE exams, we could also make an announcement on JEE and NEET, along with a decision on CBSE exams," an official said.While JEE (Main) was scheduled to be held in April, NEET-UG was to be held in May.(With inputs from Times of India.)