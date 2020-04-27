The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Exam 2020 is likely to be held from 20 to 22 June and JEE Advanced will be held on 12 July, said Siddharth Pandey, JEE Advanced Organising Chairman, as per a report in Jagran Josh.JEE Main exams, that were to be held on 5, 7, 9 and 11 April, were postponed towards the end of May due to the extension of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. The exam dates are extremely tentative and could be postponed further because of the coronavirus crisis and there is a lot ambiguity over a possible extension of the lockdown.CBSE, JEE Main Exams Only After Lockdown Ends, Says HRD MinisterIn a press conference on Monday, 27 April, Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also mentioned that due to the coronavirus crisis and lockdown, the exams will likely be held in June and not before.Admit cards for the exams were also supposed to be released on 15 April but were postponed. There is currently no official update on this matter.Currently, students can change their examination cities by logging into their JEE portals and making changes to their admission forms.New Academic Session at IITs, NITs to Begin in SeptThe universities have currently not issued any new academic calendars, given the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country and the looming lockdown. Universities are likely to start new academic sessions by September 2020 only, reported Jagran Josh.(With inputs from Jagran Josh) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)