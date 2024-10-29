JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 Schedule Out, Registration Started: How to Apply?

The NTA will announce the exam cities in the first week of January 2025 and release the admit cards three days before the exam. The results for the first session will be declared on 12 February 2025.

JEE Mains, a national-level entrance exam, is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programs at various institutions, including the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other technical institutes. It also serves as a qualifying exam for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) via JEE Advanced.

The exam will consist of 25 questions each from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, totaling 300 marks.

Candidates can visit the official JEE Mains website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, for regular updates and the NTA website, nta.ac.in, for more information.