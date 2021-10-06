JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Results Declared, Five Candidates Score 100 Percentile

Five candidates secured a perfect 100 percentile in Paper 2 (BArch & BPlanning) of the JEE Main 2021 Examination, whose result was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, 5 October.

B Anantha Krishnan from Tamil Nadu (BArch), Noha Samuel from Jammu and Kashmir (BArch), Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telangana (BArch), Jadhav Aditya Sunil from Maharashtra (BPlan) and Ishwar Balappanawar from Karnataka (BPlan) received 100 NTA Score in BArch (Paper-2A) and BPlanning (Paper-2B).

The agency had released the provision answer keys, allowing the candidates to raise any objections against it until 29 September. The agency had released the final answer key on 4 October.

A total of 65,015 candidates appeared for the exam, conducted in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The results can be checked and downloaded from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in using the login credentials.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times and Scroll)