JEE Mains 2020 Answer Key: Download Answer Key from jeemain.nic.in
Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2020 examination was conducted from 6-9 January 2020. The National Test Agency has released the answer key for the students who appeared for the JEE 2020 exam on the official website at jeemain.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now visit the official website and check the answer key for the exam and raise challenges if they have any queries regarding it.
The JEE 2020 exam was conducted in two shifts, the morning shift commenced from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift started from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The answer keys for both the papers are available on the official website, which along with the direct link for both the answer keys is as follows:
How to Check Answer Key of JEE Main 2020?
- Visit the official website at jeemain.nic.in.
- Click on the Answer Key link mentioned on the homepage.
- Enter the required registration number, password/date of birth, security code and login.
- The answer key will appear on the screen of the user.
- Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference.
The candidates can raise a challenge over any query they have that arises from the answer key. For every challenge, the candidate has to pay a sum of Rs 1,000, and the amount will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. The candidates can pay the sum via debit card/credit card/net baking payment methods.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)