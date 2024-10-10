JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET 2025: When Will the NTA Exam Calendar be Released?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the exam calendar 2025, including tentative dates for major entrance exams like JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET UG, and UGC NET. The calendar is expected to be available on the NTA's official website, nta.ac.in.
The NTA will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main in two phases. The JEE Main serves as the gateway for admission to prestigious institutions like NITs, IIITs, and other participating technical education institutes. It also acts as a screening test for the IIT JEE Advanced.
Following JEE Main, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) will be held, most likely in a single session, for medical course admissions. The CUET UG and PG, crucial for admissions to central universities and other participating institutions, will be conducted in multiple shifts.
The UGC NET examination, determining eligibility for Assistant Professor, JRF, and PhD admissions in India, will be held twice in 2025.
While the NTA has not yet released the specific dates for these exams, the tentative dates will be available in the upcoming exam calendar. Detailed notifications with exact dates and other information will be released later on the respective exam websites.
The NTA exam calendar 2024 was released on 19 September 2023. This year, candidates are eagerly awaiting the NTA exam calendar 2025 so that they can plan their academic preparations accordingly.
How to Check the NTA Exams Calendar 2025
Once the exam calendar is released, candidates can follow the below steps to check the exam dates of NEET UG, CUET UG, and UGC NET 2025.
Visit the official website, nta.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for NTA Exam Calendar 2024.
A PDF file will open on the screen.
Check the exam dates from the PDF carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).