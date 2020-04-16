JEE Main, NEET UG Application Correction Date Extended till 3 May

The notification further adds that the NTA will make all the necessary efforts to make sure that the students receive their examination centre cities as per their choice of preference they have marked in the application form.

This is the third time that the NTA is changing the application correction dates for the JEE Main April 2020 and the NEET UG 2020 examinations. The first two notifications are available on the official website of NTA.

No new fresh dates have been released yet for the exam. It is expected that the schedule will be released after the lockdown is lifted.