JEE Main, NEET UG Application Correction Date Extended till 3 May
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown, Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday, 14 April, took to Twitter to announce that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the time window for the application correction for the JEE Main April 2020 and NEET UG 2020 examinations till 3 May.
According to the official notification, the application correction window will be available until the nationwide lockdown and candidates will be able to make the corrections in the application form including the choice of cities for the examinations.
The notification further adds that the NTA will make all the necessary efforts to make sure that the students receive their examination centre cities as per their choice of preference they have marked in the application form.
This is the third time that the NTA is changing the application correction dates for the JEE Main April 2020 and the NEET UG 2020 examinations. The first two notifications are available on the official website of NTA.
No new fresh dates have been released yet for the exam. It is expected that the schedule will be released after the lockdown is lifted.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)