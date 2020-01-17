Nine Students Score Perfect 100 in JEE Main Exams
Nine students scored a perfect 100 in the JEE Main examination results declared late on Friday, 17 January, the HRD Ministry said.
The nine who got a perfect 100 score in the examination held in January this year includes Delhi boy Nishant Agarwal.
Among the others, two each are from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, and one each from Gujarat and Haryana, the ministry said.
