JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Results Declared, Here's How To Check Yours
The results for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Session 1 have been declared.
The results, released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) are available on the following websites: nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Here's how you can check your scorecard:
To check the JEE Main session 1 result, candidates have to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Then, click on JEE Main result 2022 June link, which is available on the home page.
Enter application number and date of birth/password.
Once you click on submit, your JEE Main session 1 result will be displayed on the screen.
The JEE Main score will be eligible for several BE/BTech courses are available at NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).
The exam was conducted on various dates in June. The JEE Main 2022 answer key was released on 2 July and candidates were allowed time till 4 July to raise challenges against the answer key, which was then revised by the NTA.
The projected rank of candidates based on the score is included in the JEE Main marks vs rank table.
The second session of JEE Main is scheduled to be held from 21 to 30 July.
