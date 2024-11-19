JEE Main 2025 Registration Ends on 22 Nov: How to Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the deadline to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 is 22 November 2024, with no further extension. Candidates wishing to appear for the first session of JEE Main 2025 are advised to complete their registration and application submission by the deadline to avoid technical difficulties.

While the deadline remains firm, candidates who successfully apply before the deadline will have a chance to make corrections to their application form between 26 and 27 November 2024. However, it is important to note that certain fields, including mobile number, email address, permanent/present address, emergency contact details, and photographs, cannot be changed during the correction window.