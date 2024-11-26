JEE Main 2025 Correction Window Opens Today: How to Edit Your Applications?

The National Testing Agency opens the JEE Main 2025 application form correction window today, 26 November. Candidates who have applied for the exam and wish to make changes in their application forms can do so through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, until 27 November.

During this period, candidates can make changes to various fields, including their name, mother's name, father's name, class 10 and 12 details, PAN number, date of birth, gender, category, sub-category, PwD status, and signature.