JEE Main 2022: Registration Dates, Eligibility Criteria, All You Need to Know
Read more to know JEE Main 2022 exam pattern, registration dates, eligibility criteria, selection process and more
The registration dates for the JEE Main 2022 are expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Interested candidates must check the official website of JEE at Jeemain.nta.nic.in in order to register for the JEE Main 2022 exam in a timely manner.
Candidates must note that the JEE Main 2022 is expected to be conducted in four sessions - February, March, April, and May 2022 by the NTA.
Candidates are also advised to check the eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2022 before applying.
Please lease read below to know the complete eligibility criteria for the JEE Main 2022.
JEE Main 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Candidate must have passed class 12 or any other equivalent examinations in 2022, 2021.
Students who wish to gain admission in BTech/BE courses must have physics, mathematics, and either chemistry, biology, biotechnology, or technical vocational subject in class 12.
For students who wish to gain admission in BArch courses, they should have mathematics, physics, chemistry, and Bplan (it is maths) as their mandatory subjects.
Candidates must note that those who qualify for the JEE Main 2022 exam shall then move on to the counseling process, upon whose completion they will gain admission into various engineering colleges.
However, candidates must also note that they can use their JEE Main scores to gain admission only in those universities that accept JEE Main scores.
While the JEE Main 2022 paper 1 scores are accepted by 31 NITs, 25 IIIT, and 28 GFTIs for BTech programmes, the second paper will help candidates to enroll in BArch/ BPlan programmes.
Please read below to see the full list of documents required by students to apply for the JEE Main 2022.
JEE Main 2022: List of Required Documents
Scanned copy of the photograph of the applicant
Scanned copy of the signature of the applicant
Category certificates, if applicable
Photo identity proof such as Aadhaar card, voter card, etc
Class 10 mark sheet
Class 12 mark sheet
Please read below for a step by step procedure to apply for the JEE Main 2022 exam.
JEE Main 2022: How to apply
Visit the official website of JEE Main at Jeemain.nta.nic.in
Register yourself by entering the required details such as email-id, contact, and name.
Once you have successfully registered, you will be allotted a unique JEE Main 2022 application number that you must save for future log ins.
Log in to your JEE account by using the same application number and password.
Upload all the required documents in the specified format.
Make the payment for JEE Main 2022 application and submit your form.
Download the confirmation page of your JEE Main 2022 exam and take a print out for future reference.
For more updates on the JEE Main 2022, please check this space regularly and the official website of JEE mentioned above.
