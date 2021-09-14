JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result Expected on 14 or 15 September

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, session 4 on Tuesday, 14 September or Wednesday, 15 September 2021.

“The results will be declared tomorrow or latest by Wednesday,” said Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare, as reported by The Hindu. However, he did not comment on the reason behind the delay in declaration of result.

JEE Main session 4 exam was conducted on 26, 27, 31 August, and 1 and 2 September 2021. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their results on its official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.