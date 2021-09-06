JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Answer Key to be Released Soon, Check Details

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the answer key of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, session 4 soon. The exam was conducted on 26, 27, 31 August, and 1 & 2 September 2021.

Candidates who have appeared for the same will be able to download the answer key from JEE Main's official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.