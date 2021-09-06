ADVERTISEMENT

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Answer Key to be Released Soon, Check Details

JEE Main Session 4 answer key can be downloaded from: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Published
Education
<div class="paragraphs"><p>JEE Main session 4 answer key will be released on&nbsp;jeemain.nta.nic.in</p></div>
National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the answer key of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, session 4 soon. The exam was conducted on 26, 27, 31 August, and 1 & 2 September 2021.

Candidates who have appeared for the same will be able to download the answer key from JEE Main's official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Response sheet of candidates will also be released along with the answer key. Candidates will be allowed to raise objection against the answer key, on the official website.

How to Download JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Answer Key

  • Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main: jeemain.nta.nic.in

  • Click on the answer key link on the home page

  • Enter your application number and other required details

  • Click on 'Submit'

  • Answer key will appear on the screen

  • Download it to check the answers

Since the registration process for JEE Advanced is scheduled to begin from 11 September, NTA is expected to release the answer key and final results for JEE Main 2021 session 4 by 10 September 2021.

In order to be eligible for JEE Advanced, the candidates should be among the top 2.5 lakh successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E/B.Tech Paper of JEE (Main) 2021.

Eligible candidates can apply for JEE Advanced 2021 on its official website: jeeadv.ac.in

