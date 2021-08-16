JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Admit Card To Be Released Soon: Here's How to Download

National Testing Agency (NTA) closed the application window of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 session 4 on 11 August 2021. The exam will be conducted for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning). Admit cards for the same are expected to be released soon by NTA.

Candidates who have registered to appear for JEE Main session 4 exam 2021 can download their admit card on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in