ADVERTISEMENT

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Admit Card To Be Released Soon: Here's How to Download

JEE Main 2021 session 4 exams are scheduled to be conducted on 26, 27, 31 August, and 1 and 2 September 2021.

The Quint
Published
Education
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>JEE Main session 4 admit card will be released on&nbsp;jeemain.nta.nic.in</p></div>
i

National Testing Agency (NTA) closed the application window of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 session 4 on 11 August 2021. The exam will be conducted for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning). Admit cards for the same are expected to be released soon by NTA.

Candidates who have registered to appear for JEE Main session 4 exam 2021 can download their admit card on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2021 session 4 exams are scheduled to be conducted on 26, 27, 31 August, and 1 and 2 September 2021.
Also Read

JEE Main Session 3 Result Declared: 17 Students Get 100 Percentile score

JEE Main Session 3 Result Declared: 17 Students Get 100 Percentile score

How to Download JEE Main 2021 (Session 4) Exam Admit Card

  • Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main: jeemain.nta.nic.in

  • Click on 'Download Admit Card for Session-4 JEE (Main) April 2021'

  • Key in you application number, date of birth, security pin, and click on 'Submit'

  • Your admit card will appear on the screen

  • Download and print it for future use

Also Read

JEE Advanced 2021 To Be Held on 3 October: Education Min Dharmendra Pradhan

JEE Advanced 2021 To Be Held on 3 October: Education Min Dharmendra Pradhan
ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, JEE Main session 4 exam was scheduled in the month of May. But later it was postponed, in the view of COVID-19 pandemic, to August-September 2021.

Meanwhile, NTA released JEE Main 2021 session 3 result on 6 August 2021. Students who appeared for it can check their result on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT