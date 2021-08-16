JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Admit Card To Be Released Soon: Here's How to Download
JEE Main 2021 session 4 exams are scheduled to be conducted on 26, 27, 31 August, and 1 and 2 September 2021.
National Testing Agency (NTA) closed the application window of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 session 4 on 11 August 2021. The exam will be conducted for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning). Admit cards for the same are expected to be released soon by NTA.
Candidates who have registered to appear for JEE Main session 4 exam 2021 can download their admit card on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in
How to Download JEE Main 2021 (Session 4) Exam Admit Card
Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main: jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on 'Download Admit Card for Session-4 JEE (Main) April 2021'
Key in you application number, date of birth, security pin, and click on 'Submit'
Your admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for future use
Earlier, JEE Main session 4 exam was scheduled in the month of May. But later it was postponed, in the view of COVID-19 pandemic, to August-September 2021.
Meanwhile, NTA released JEE Main 2021 session 3 result on 6 August 2021. Students who appeared for it can check their result on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in
