JEE Main 2021 March Session Result Announced, Here’s How to Check

A total of 13 students have scored 100 percentile in March session of the examination. These students are: Siddharth Kalra and Kavya Chopra from Delhi; Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy, Madur Adarsh Reddy and Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telangana; Bratin Mondal from West Bengal; Kumar Satyadarshi from Bihar; Mridul Agarwal and Zenith Malhotra from Rajasthan; Ashwin Abraham from Tamil Nadu; Atharva Abhijit Tambat and Bakshi Gargi Makarand from Maharashtra.