JEE Main 2021 March Session Result Announced, Here’s How to Check
The March session exam was conducted from 16 to 18 March and around 6.19 lakh candidates had registered for it.
National Testing agency (NTA) on Wednesday, 24 March, declared the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, March session. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result at he official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in
How to Check JEE Main Result
- Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on the result link
- Login using your exam session, application number and date of birth
- Your result will appear on your screen
- Download and save it for future use.
A total of 13 students have scored 100 percentile in March session of the examination. These students are: Siddharth Kalra and Kavya Chopra from Delhi; Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy, Madur Adarsh Reddy and Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telangana; Bratin Mondal from West Bengal; Kumar Satyadarshi from Bihar; Mridul Agarwal and Zenith Malhotra from Rajasthan; Ashwin Abraham from Tamil Nadu; Atharva Abhijit Tambat and Bakshi Gargi Makarand from Maharashtra.
JEE Main 2021 exams are scheduled in four rounds:
- First Round: 23 to 26 February 2021
- Second Round: 16 to 18 March 2021
- Third Round: 27 to 30 April 2021
- Fourth Round: 24 to 28 May 2021
