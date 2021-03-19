JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Result Declared, Here’s How to Check It
A total of 59,962 and 25,810 candidates appeared for B Arch and B Planning exam respectively.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, 18 March, declared the results of Paper 2 (B Arch/ B Plan) of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, February session. Candidates can check their results on: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Both exams of B Arch and B Planning were conducted on 23 February 2021.
How to Check JEE Main Result
- Visit the website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Click on the link ‘JEE (Main) February 2021 session Paper 2 (BArch/BPlan) Result’.
- Login using your application number and date of birth.
- Your result will appear on the screen.
- Save it for future reference.
Two students scored 100 percentile in JEE Main Paper 2. Josyula Venkata Aditya of Telangana scared 100 percentile in B Arch exam, whereas Jadhav Aditya Sunil of Maharashtra bagged 100 percentile in B Planning exam.
The results for JEE Main Paper 1 were declared on 8 March 2021.
