JEE Main 2021 March Session Exam Dates Revised, Check Details
The JEE Main 2021 March session will be conducted from 16 to 18 March.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the dates of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 March session. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for 15, 16, 17, and 18 March. The new dates are 16, 17, and 18 March.
The official statement by NTA reads, “The National Testing Agency is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2021 for March Session in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at different centres located in 331 cities throughout the country and abroad from 16 to 18 March 2021.”
NTA has also released the admit card for JEE Main March session. Candidates who are enrolled for the same can download their admit card from the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
How to Download JEE Main Admit Card
- Go to the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on any of the link ‘Download JEE (Main) 2021 March (Session-2) Admit Card Paper-I (B.E/B.Tech).’
- Log in using your application number, date of birth, and security pin.
- Your admit card will appear on your screen.
- Download and print it for future use.
Direct link to download JEE Main 2021 March session admit card.
The March sessions of JEE Main 2021 will be conducted for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). The official notification reads that, “It is once again informed that March (Session-2) and April (Session-3) will be conducted only for Paper 1 (BE/B.Tech). The candidates wishing to appear again for Paper 2A (B. Arch) and 2B (B.Planning) will have the next opportunity to apply during the May session (Session-4) application process.”
JEE Main 2021 exam has four rounds:
- First Round: 23 to 26 February 2021
- Second Round: 16 to 18 March 2021
- Third Round: 27 to 30 April 2021
- Fourth Round: 24 to 28 May 2021
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.