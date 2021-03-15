JEE Main 2021 March Session Exam Dates Revised, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the dates of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 March session. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for 15, 16, 17, and 18 March. The new dates are 16, 17, and 18 March.

The official statement by NTA reads, “The National Testing Agency is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2021 for March Session in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at different centres located in 331 cities throughout the country and abroad from 16 to 18 March 2021.”

NTA has also released the admit card for JEE Main March session. Candidates who are enrolled for the same can download their admit card from the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.