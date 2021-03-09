JEE Main 2021 March Session Application Process Extended
JEE Main March session exam will be conducted on 15, 16, 17, and 18 March.
National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, 9 March, extended the application date of JEE Main 2021. Candidates can now apply till 10 March 2021, till 10 am, at JEE Main’s official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in
As per NTA, the extension has been provided in ‘view of a number of requests’ made by candidates in this regard.
Earlier, the last registration date was 6 March. JEE Main March session exam will be conducted on 15, 16, 17, and 18 March.
How to Apply for JEE Main 2021
- Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on the link ‘JEE (MAIN) 2021: New Registration and registration Form Correction’
- Fill the registration form with all the relevant details
- Login using your registered credentials
- Fill in the application form and upload the required documents
- Submit and pay the application fee
- Save a copy of the form
The March sessions of JEE Main 2021 will be conducted for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). The official notification reads that, “It is once again informed that March (Session-2) and April (Session-3) will be conducted only for Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech). The candidates wishing to appear again for Paper 2A (B. Arch) and 2B (B. Planning) will have the next opportunity to apply during the May session (Session-4) application process.”
JEE Main 2021 exam has four rounds:
- First Round: 23 to 26 February 2021
- Second Round:15 to 18 March 2021
- Third Round: 27 to 30 April 2021
- Fourth Round: 24 to 28 May 2021
A candidate can opt for one, two, three, or all four sessions, but will have to pay a separate registration fee for each. A candidate’s final result would be based on their best score.
NTA on Monday, 8 March, also declared the result of JEE Main 2021 February session. Candidates can check the result here.
