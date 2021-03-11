JEE Main 2021 March Session Admit Card to Release Soon

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 March session admit card will be released soon by National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who have registered for the same will be able to download their admit card from the official website : jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Last date to register for March session exam was extended till Wednesday, 10 March. Exam for the same will be conducted on 15, 16, 17, and 18 March.