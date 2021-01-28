JEE MAIN 2021: JEE Main Correction Window Open till Jan 30

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated the correction process of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Exam 2021 on 27 January 2021. Candidates who have registered for the same will be allowed to make corrections in their applications till 30 January 2021 at its official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA is likely to release the admit card for JEE Main 2021 in the second week of February.

Candidates will be allowed to make correction to information in their applications. They will be allowed to correct their name, address, contact details, educational qualification, PwD status, choice of exam cities etc.