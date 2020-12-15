News of JEE Main Registration, Exam Date ‘Not True’, Clarifies NTA
NTA Director Dr Vineet Joshi told The Quint that dates for JEE Main 2021 have not been declared.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not released dates for the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2021, the exam conducting body’s Director Dr Vineet Joshi told The Quint on Tuesday, 15 December.
When asked about reports claiming that the JEE dates have been announced and that the registration process for the same has begun, Dr Joshi said that “such reports are not true.”
The clarification from NTA comes amid massive speculation over dates for entrance examinations, including JEE Main, as the COVID-19 pandemic makes its run well into 2021.
Earlier on 10 December, Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal had said that the ministry is actively considering whether JEE Main can be postponed or held upto four times in a year.
