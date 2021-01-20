JEE Main 2021: 75% Eligibility Criteria Waived off
Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, Education Minister of India tweeted about the 75% waive off on 19 January.
Ministry of Education has decided to waive off the eligibility criteria of obtaining 75 percent marks in Class 12 to appear for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021. This move has come as a great relief for students appearing for the exam this year.
Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Education Minister of India tweeted about this on 19 January.
Before this, only those students who secured a minimum of 75 percent in the Class 12 board examination were considered eligible for admission to BE/BTech/BAArch/ B-Planning course in NIT, IIIT and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTI).
JEE Main 2021 Will Be Conducted in Four Sessions
- First session: From 23 to 26 February 2021
- Second session: From 15 to 18 March 2021
- Third session: From 27 to 30 April 2021
- Fourth session: From 24 to 28 May 2021
