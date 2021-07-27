JEE Advanced 2021 To Be Held on 3 October: Education Min Dharmendra Pradhan
The education minister added that the exam will be held adhering to all COVID-19 norms.
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 will be held on 3 October, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on 26 July, news agency PTI reported.
Pradhan added that the exam will be held while following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.
JEE-Mains, though conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, is considered to be a qualifying test for the JEE-Advanced.
JEE Advanced is held for admission to various undergraduate Engineering, Science, and Architecture courses in the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
Meanwhile, to be considered qualified for JEE Advanced, an applicant must be among the top 2.5 lakh successful JEE Main candidates. Though the examination was scheduled to be held on 3 July, JEE Advanced was postponed in view of the COVID pandemic.
