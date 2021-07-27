JEE Advanced 2021 To Be Held on 3 October: Education Min Dharmendra Pradhan

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 will be held on 3 October, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on 26 July, news agency PTI reported.

Pradhan added that the exam will be held while following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

JEE-Mains, though conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, is considered to be a qualifying test for the JEE-Advanced.