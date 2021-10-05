Jee Advanced 2021 Question Papers Released, Response Sheet To Be Out Today
JEE advanced 2021 was held on Sunday, 3 October 2021.
JEE Advanced 2021: Question papers for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 has been released by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. The exam was held on Sunday, 3 October 2021.
Candidates who appeared for the same can download the question papers from the official website of JEE Advanced: jeeadv.ac.in.
JEE Advanced 2021 exam consisted of two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 was conducted from 9 am to noon, and paper 2 was held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
How to Download JEE Advanced 2021 Question Papers
Visit the official website of JEE Advanced: jeeadv.ac.in
Click on 'JEE (Advanced) 2021 Papers' under quick links on the home page
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on the paper you want to download, i.e. Paper 1/Paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry, Maths)
You will be directed to the question paper
Download and save it for reference
JEE Advanced 2021 candidates' response sheet is also scheduled to release on Tuesday, 5 October 2021. Candidates will be able to download it by logging in using their registered credentials on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.
Moreover, provisional answer key for the same is scheduled to release on 10 October 2021. Candidates can refer to the question paper, response sheet and answer key to evaluate their performance in the exam.
About JEE Advanced 2021
JEE Advanced is conducted for admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture in IITs.
