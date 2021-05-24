JEE Advanced 2021 Exam Likely to Be Postponed: Report
JEE Advanced 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on 3 July 2021.
Amid speculations regarding various examinations, a new report suggests that Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, 2021, is likely to be rescheduled.
For now, the JEE Advanced, 2021, is slated to be conducted on 3 July 2021.
“If JEE Advanced is to be conducted as per schedule, ideally one session of JEE Main was to be conducted in May and the second session in June. However, now that the JEE Main exams have been postponed, it is very likely that the date for the Advanced exam will also have to be pushed forward,” BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, told Indian Express.
JEE Main April and May 2021 exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report further quoted the director of an IIT on condition of anonymity, who said that there is a lot of uncertainty about the entrance exams amid the pandemic. "Class-12 board exams have also been postponed and there is no update on the new schedule. JEE Advanced, 2021, has to be postponed. There is no other way to go ahead with the IIT admissions,” the director said.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank conducted a meeting on Sunday, 23 May, with education ministers, education secretaries of states and Union Territories, and chairpersons of state examination boards to discuss CBSE Class-12 board exams and other professional exams, like National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), etc.
However, the final decision on professional exams was not announced.
(With inputs from Indian Express)
