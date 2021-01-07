JEE Advanced 2021: Edu Minister to Announce Dates at 6 Pm Today

Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal will declare the eligibility criteria for admissions to Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) along with dates for JEE Advanced at 6 pm today.

In a tweet posted on 4 January, the minister said, “My dear students, I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in IITs & the date of JEE Advanced on 7 January at 6pm. Stay tuned!”