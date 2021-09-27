JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download
JEE Advanced 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on 3 October 2021.
Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-Kgp) has released the admit card for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021.
Candidates who have registered to appear for the same can download their admit cards from the official website of JEE Advanced: jeeadv.ac.in.
How to Download JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card
Visit the official website of JEE Advanced: jeeadv.ac.in
Click on the admit card link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your JEE Advanced registration number, date of birth, and mobile number
Click on 'Login'
Your admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for future use
JEE Advanced 22021 exam will consist of two papers (paper 1 and 2) of three hours duration each. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, and paper 2 will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
JEE Advanced is conducted for admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture in IITs.
Registration for the same commenced on 16 September, and concluded on 21 September. Candidates are required to be among the top 2.5 lakh successful candidates (including all categories) in BE/BTech Paper of JEE (Main) 2021 exam in order to be eligible for JEE Advanced.
