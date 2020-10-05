JEE Advanced 2020 Result Declared: Here’s How You Can Download It

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Monday, 5 October, declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 2020 results on its official website. According to the institute, nearly 96 percent of the 1.6 lakh registered candidates appeared for the exam this year.

“I congratulate all students of JEE (Advanced) who got their desired rank & request them to work for Atmanirbhar Bharat in future. I also congratulate IIT-Delhi for successfully conducting exam and announcing results on time,” Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted.

Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Advanced 2020 exam will be able to check their results online on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates will have to login using their roll number and password to check their scores.