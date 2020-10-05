JEE Advanced 2020 Result Declared: Here’s How You Can Download It
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Monday, 5 October, declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 2020 results on its official website. According to the institute, nearly 96 percent of the 1.6 lakh registered candidates appeared for the exam this year.
“I congratulate all students of JEE (Advanced) who got their desired rank & request them to work for Atmanirbhar Bharat in future. I also congratulate IIT-Delhi for successfully conducting exam and announcing results on time,” Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted.
Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Advanced 2020 exam will be able to check their results online on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates will have to login using their roll number and password to check their scores.
JEE Advanced 2020: How to Check Results
- Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced result 2020 link
- A new page will appear on the display screen
- Key in your credentials and login
- The JEE Advanced 2020 will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take its print out
IIT Cut-Off 2020
B-Tech admission through JEE Advanced in all 23 IITs is managed by Joint Seat Allocation Authority, commonly known as JoSAA. All IIT’s will be releasing their cut-offs after the announcement of the JEE Advanced 2020 results.
Candidates who qualify the exam have to register online for JoSAA counselling and seat allotment. JoSAA 2020 registration will start from 6 October. Candidates, while registering for JoSAA counselling, have to provide their choices of college and branch.
