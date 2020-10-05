JEE Advanced 2020 Results to Be Declared Soon

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will on Monday, 5 October, declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 result on its official website by 10 am.

Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Advanced 2020 exam will be able to check their results online on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates will be required to log in using their roll number and password to check their scores.

IIT-Delhi on 30 September also released the official answer keys for JEE Advanced 2020 for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

According to numbers provided by the Ministry of Education for JEE Mains 2020, nearly 6.35 lakh students appeared for the exam this. However, the attendance figures for their year dropped from 94.32 percent in the January attempt to 74 percent in the April-September attempt.