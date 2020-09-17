JEE Advanced 2020: Apply for Your Choice of Exam Centre

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, has opened the edit for option JEE candidates who have registered for the JEE Advanced 2020 exam to choose their city of choice for the exam.

The deadline for registration and editing the JEE Advanced 2020 application is 5 pm on Thursday, 17 September. Candidates who are among the top 2.5 lakh in JEE Mains 2020 can apply for JEE Advanced 2020 at jeeadv.ac.in.

IIT Delhi has scheduled the exam to be held on 27 September and results for the same will be announced on 5 October.

Through JEE Advanced, IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a bachelor’s, integrated master’s or bachelor-master dual degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture. Apart from IITs, IISc, IISER, IIST, RGIPT, and Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam, also enrolls students based on JEE Advanced.