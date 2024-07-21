J&K Conundrum: How Long Should the Army Continue Its Civic Functions?

A recent visit to an Army Goodwill School and to a nearby government school in Machhal, a remote corner of Jammu and Kashmir, brought home to me how well the Army’s schools are functioning, and the extent to which they offer the children of nearby communities a better future.

This raises a fundamental conundrum. The army’s role is to fight to defend the country from external enemies, not to run schools or police civilian areas. On the other hand, the fact is that the army is doing a commendable job at those tasks, which civilian authorities just don’t seem willing to undertake earnestly—at least in this unfortunate union territory.