Jamia Millia Islamia Commences Admissions Process for Year 2021-22

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Monday, 17 May, commenced the admissions process for the academic session 2021-22. The University launched the e-prospectus for the same, which can be downloaded from its official website – jmi.ac.in, and also from portal of the controller of examinations – jmicoe.in

Direct link to download JMI 2021-22 prospectus.