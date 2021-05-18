Jamia Millia Islamia Commences Admissions Process for Year 2021-22
Last date to fill JMI 2021 admission online application form is 30 June 2021.
The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Monday, 17 May, commenced the admissions process for the academic session 2021-22. The University launched the e-prospectus for the same, which can be downloaded from its official website – jmi.ac.in, and also from portal of the controller of examinations – jmicoe.in
Last date to fill the online application form is 30 June 2021. It will be followed by opening of the correction window from 1-5 July 2021.
The University will conduct admissions to a total of 134 courses, including eight new courses introduced from this academic session.
JMI 2021 Admissions: How to Apply
- Visit the controller of examinations portal – jmicoe.in
- Click on 'Click here to apply for UG/PG/BTECH/BARCH/
DIP/ADP/PGD(session 2021-22)'
- You will be directed to a new webpage
- Click on new registration
- Register using your relevant details
- Login using your credentials
- Fill in the application form and upload the required documents
- Pay the application fee and submit.
JMI 2021 New Courses
- Master of Design in the Faculty of Architecture
- BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies in Centre of Spanish and Latin American Studies
- BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies in Centre of Spanish and Latin American Studies
- MSc Environmental Science and Management
- MA Mass Media (Hindi) in the Department of Hindi
- PG Diploma in Translation Studies in the Department of English
- PG Diploma in English-Hindi Translation in the Department of Hindi
- MBA (Healthcare and Hospital Management)
The entrance exam for various courses are scheduled to start from 26 July, and will go on till 28 August.
