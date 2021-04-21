JAM 2021 Admission Process Commences; Here’s How to Apply
Candidates who qualified in JAM 2021 are eligible to apply to various masters and integrated PhD programmes in IITs.
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, on Tuesday, 20 April, commenced the admission process for Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2021.
Candidates who qualified in JAM 2021 are eligible to apply to various masters and integrated PhD programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and at Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Application forms can be filled on official website/JOAPS portal: jam.iisc.ac.in.
JAM 2021 Admission Procedure
- Visit the official website: jam.iisc.ac.in.
- Go to JOAPS portal.
- Login using your enrolment ID and password.
- Submit it.
- Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.
- Pay the application fee and submit.
Last to apply for admission is 20 May 2021.
Qualified candidates who are applying for admission will have to pay an application fee of Rs 600.
JAM 2021 exam was conducted on 14 February. It was a Computer-based Test (CBT) conducted for seven test papers, namely, (i) Biotechnology (BT), (ii) Chemistry (CY), (iii) Economics (EN), (iv) Geology (GG), (v) Mathematics (MA), (vi) Mathematical Sciences (MS), and (vii) Physics (PH). Result for the same was announced on 20 March.
As per the official website, "First Admission List for each programme under JAM 2021 will be prepared by the organising institute and will be announced on 16 June 2021."
