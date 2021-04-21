JAM 2021 Admission Process Commences; Here’s How to Apply

Qualified candidates who are applying for admission will have to pay an application fee of Rs 600.

JAM 2021 exam was conducted on 14 February. It was a Computer-based Test (CBT) conducted for seven test papers, namely, (i) Biotechnology (BT), (ii) Chemistry (CY), (iii) Economics (EN), (iv) Geology (GG), (v) Mathematics (MA), (vi) Mathematical Sciences (MS), and (vii) Physics (PH). Result for the same was announced on 20 March.

As per the official website, "First Admission List for each programme under JAM 2021 will be prepared by the organising institute and will be announced on 16 June 2021."