JAC Class 10 Exam 2020 Result Released: Direct Link Given Here
Jac class 10 exam results out on the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in
Jharkhand Board has released the result of class 10 board exams on the official website. Students of class 10 can now visit the official website and check the result of Jharkhand Board - jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
The direct link and the steps to download Jharkhand class 10 board result are given down below.
How to Download JKBOSE Class 10 Board Result 2020?
- First of all, visit the official website of the department - jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
- Click on the link for class 10 results on the home page.
- After this, a new page will open, where you need to enter the required details and submit.
- Your result will be in front of you as you click on submit.
- Check and download the resukt for future reference.
JKBOSE Class 10 2019 Result Analysis
About 4.5 lakh students took part in Jharkhand Board's Class 10 exam 2019. Last year around 2,12,410 boys cleared the tenth standard in the Jharkhand Board with a pass percentage of 72.99%.
At the same time, a total of 2,25,846 girls passed the tenth board examination with a pass percentage of 68.67%. The overall pass percentage of class 10 Jharkhand Board was 70.77%.
