ISC, ICSE Semester 1 Board Exams Revised Date Sheet Released
The ISC (Class 12) examinations will begin from 22 November, and ICSE (Class 10) from 29 November.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the revised time table/ date sheet for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) first term examination 2021-22.
As per the revised schedule, ICSE (Class 10) semester 1 examination is scheduled to begin from 29 November, and will end on 16 December 2021. Whereas, ISC (Class 12) examination will take place from 22 November to 20 December 2021.
Earlier, both ICSE and ISC exams were scheduled to begin from 15 November 2021. "CISCE has decided to postpone class 10 and 12 first semester examination for 2021-22 session due to reasons beyond our control," the board said while postponing the examination.
The board also stated that it has received numerous emails from heads of schools, parents, and students expressing their difficulties if the semester 1 examinations were to be held online. In the view of these requests, the board has decided to conduct ICSE and ISC semester 1 examinations in offline mode.
"These examinations will be conducted in the candidates' respective schools. All candidates will be required to report to their school, as per the scheduled examination date," the board added.
All class 10 examinations will be of 1 hour (11 am to 12 noon), except for Hindi, Mathematics, Technical Drawing Applications, and Second/ Modern Foreign Language examinations. These papers will be of 90 minutes each (11 am to 12:30 pm).
On the other hand, all Class 12 examinations will be conducted from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.
For more details, candidates are required to check the official notice available on the website: cisce.org.
