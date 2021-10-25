ISC, ICSE Semester 1 Board Exams Revised Date Sheet Released

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the revised time table/ date sheet for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) first term examination 2021-22.

As per the revised schedule, ICSE (Class 10) semester 1 examination is scheduled to begin from 29 November, and will end on 16 December 2021. Whereas, ISC (Class 12) examination will take place from 22 November to 20 December 2021.