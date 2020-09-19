Can India Go Back to School Now? What Parents & Principals Think

Colonel Amit Bathla (Retd): “The honourable prime minister has given a call for

Atmanirbhar Bharat, let's us manufacture low-cost devices which can be funded by the government and big players in the digital space – UNICEF, UNESCO CSR activities – let us look out of the box, you know? We can start with one district in every state and see

how we have this moving up and spreading to different areas.”



Sant Ram, Delhi Govt School Teacher: “Children who cannot access digital education can come to schools in groups of five or come just two to three days in a week. This way they will not suffer academic loss.”

Sam Pitroda, Technocrat & Former Advisor to Ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh: “On one hand, the corona crisis is expanding, and on the other hand, children need education. We are not prepared to provide digital education, so it's better to bite the bullet and say ‘moratorium for a year’.”