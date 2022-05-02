Interviews for Admission? St Stephen’s Question Divides Students, Educators

While explaining the main reasons why the institute has conducted interviews for so many years, Narain explained that students from different boards would have marks in different ranges and since there was no common indicator to the merit of the candidate, the interview would serve as a tool to assess one's merit.

While speaking to The Quint, Valson Thampu said that since there is now a uniform method of establishing academic merit, the interview should be scrapped altogether. He said that the interview could be slanted in the favour of the elite as students coming from posh private schools, who have better access, are likely to perform well. He added that there is scope for personal interest as well.

He said that till 1991, the interview weightage was 12 percent. But this changed to 15 percent after that. The college needed it because marks scored in class 12 was not always the best indicator of candidates’ competency. He added that sometimes students were unclear about which subject they wanted and this could be ascertained in the interview.