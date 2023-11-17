International Students Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance, and Wishes To Share

International Students' Day is a celebration of the student community. We all know it's a challenge to be an international student abroad and it takes a lot of courage to leave your loved ones. International students travel long distances from their homes to support and build a better life for their families. All students feel university life is challenging, however, overseas students have additional difficulties as well. They have to tackle the problems on their own and finish their education.
International Students' Day allows us to celebrate the struggles of overseas students and boost them to achieve their goals. It is important to note that International Students' Day 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, 17 November, across the world. Everyone should observe the day and encourage international students in their journey to build a secure future for themselves.
Here are the history, significance, theme, and other details about International Students' Day you should know. Take a look at a few wishes that you can share with overseas students to brighten their day.
International Students’ Day 2023: History
International Students' Day is observed on 17 November, every year. It is the anniversary of the Nazi invasion of a university in Prague in 1939. The Nazis imprisoned around a thousand students, closed the university, and killed several people.
The aim behind celebrating the day is to honour those students and to raise awareness of the challenges faced by international students. International Students' Day has become an opportunity for higher education institutions across the globe to take pride in their international students.
It is a day to honour the positive work they do in the communities and the battles they fight to complete their education.
International Students’ Day 2023: Significance and Theme
Innovation and creativity exist in places where people from different cultures meet and talk about their traditions. The acceptance of differences is important for children because it helps them to grow and become better human beings.
They can solve problems easily by finding creative solutions. As we celebrate International Students' Day, we should remind ourselves that diversity is important. It is crucial to engage and talk to people from different cultures.
International Students' Day makes us realise that diversity helps us to develop empathy and understand others better.
The theme for International Students' Day 2023 has not been declared yet. We celebrate the day to commemorate and boost students everywhere.
International Students’ Day 2023: Wishes
Here are a few wishes you can share on International Students' Day 2023 to cheer up students living abroad:
Happy International Students' Day to everyone! The world becomes a better place when we want to learn more.
This International Students' Day we should boost students and respect their efforts. We should tell them that we are so proud of their hard work.
Teachers can open the door. You have to enter and explore. Happy International Students' Day.
