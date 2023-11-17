International Students Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance, and Wishes To Share

International Students' Day is a celebration of the student community. We all know it's a challenge to be an international student abroad and it takes a lot of courage to leave your loved ones. International students travel long distances from their homes to support and build a better life for their families. All students feel university life is challenging, however, overseas students have additional difficulties as well. They have to tackle the problems on their own and finish their education.

International Students' Day allows us to celebrate the struggles of overseas students and boost them to achieve their goals. It is important to note that International Students' Day 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, 17 November, across the world. Everyone should observe the day and encourage international students in their journey to build a secure future for themselves.