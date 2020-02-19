11 Indian Varsities in Times Top 100 List for Emerging Economies

Only China has more universities than India in the top 100 at 30 from a total of 47 countries and territories included in the analysis released in London on Tuesday, 18 February.

A total of 56 Indian universities appear in the full ranking of a total of 533 universities across emerging economies of the world.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), ranked 16th, is India's top-ranked institution, followed by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).