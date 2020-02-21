Over 70 Indian MPs Write to Govt to Raise Expenditure on Education

In her petition, Bandana wrote, "In my village, there is no government school or free education beyond Class 8, so most girls end up as child labourers or child brides and face a life of endless exploitation."

She added, "Once we turn 14 and complete Class 8, our access to education ends."

The education sector received 3.3 percent of the allocations (down from 3.5 percent last year) in the Union Budget 2020. This is not even close to what is needed to give million of out-of-school girls across India an access to education.

Moreover, the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' has seen a budget cut of Rs 60 crore.

All this comes at a time when the government has committed itself to doubling spending on education in the next ten years in the draft New Education Policy.