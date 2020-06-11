The Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and Indian Institute of Technology Delhi have been ranked among top three educational institutes in India, according to the India Rankings 2020 report, released by Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday, 11 June.These Institutions of Higher Education in various categories were ranked and graded on the basis of their performance on five broad categories of parameters. Further, the ranking has been divided into ten categories. Here’s the full list:OVERALL RANKINGIndian Institute of Technology MadrasIndian Institute of Science, BengaluruIndian Institute of Technology DelhiIndian Institute of Technology BombayIndian Institute of Technology KharagpurIndian Institute of Technology KanpurIndian Institute of Technology GuwahatiJawaharlal Nehru University, New DelhiIndian Institute of Technology RoorkeeBanaras Hindu University, VaranasiTOP 10 UNIVERSITIES IN INDIAIndian Institute of Science, BengaluruJawaharlal Nehru University, New DelhiBanaras Hindu University, VaranasiAmrita VishwaVidyapeetham, CoimbatoreJadavpur University, KolkataUniversity of HyderabadCalcutta University, KolkataManipal Academy of Higher Education, ManipalSavitribai Phule Pune University, PuneJamia Millia Islamia, New DelhiENGINEERINGIndian Institute of Technology MadrasIndian Institute of Technology DelhiIndian Institute of Technology BombayIndian Institute of Technology KanpurIndian Institute of Technology KharagpurIndian Institute of Technology RoorkeeIndian Institute of Technology GuwahatiIndian Institute of Technology HyderabadNational Institute of Technology TiruchirappalliIndian Institute of Technology IndoreMANAGEMENTIndian Institute of Management AhmedabadIndian Institute of Management BangaloreIndian Institute of Management CalcuttaIndian Institute of Management LucknowIndian Institute of Technology KharagpurIndian Institute of Management KozhikodeIndian Institute of Management IndoreIndian Institute of Technology DelhiXavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)Management Development Institute, GurugramTOP TEN COLLEGESMiranda House, DelhiLady Shri Ram College for Women, New DelhiHindu College, DelhiSt. Stephen`s College, DelhiPresidency College, ChennaiLoyola College, ChennaiSt. Xavier`s College, KolkataRamakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, HowrahHans Raj College, DelhiPSGR Krishnammal College for Women, CoimbatoreTOP PHARMACY COLLEGESJamiaHamdard, New DelhiPanjab University, ChandigarhNational Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research MohaliInstitute of Chemical Technology, MumbaiNational Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research HyderabadBirla Institute of Technology & Science, PilaniManipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, UdupiNational Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research AhmedabadJSS College of Pharmacy, OotyJSS College of Pharmacy, MysoreIIT Bombay, IISc Bangalore Ranked in QS Top 200 Universities ListTOP MEDICAL COLLEGESAll India Institute of Medical Sciences, New DelhiPost Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, ChandigarhChristian Medical College, VelloreTOP ARCHITECTURE COLLEGESIndian Institute of Technology KharagpurIndian Institute of Technology RoorkeeNational Institute of Technology CalicutTOP LAW COLLEGESNational Law School of India University, BengaluruNational Law University, New DelhiNalsar University of Law, HyderabadTOP DENTAL COLLEGESMaulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, DelhiManipal College of Dental Sciences, UdupiDr. D. Y. PatilVidyapeeth, Pune We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.