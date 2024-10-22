ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2024 Out: Find Result at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post releases 3rd GDS merit list 2024; results for 50 divisions, including Maharashtra, withheld.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
India Post has released the third merit list for the Gramik Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment drive 2024 on its official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the positions can check their results on the website.

The merit list has been released for all circles except Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and 48 other divisions due to the election code of conduct. The withheld divisions are listed on the official website. This third merit list follows the first list released in August and the second list released in September, with the latter being delayed for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir due to the Assembly elections.

Selected candidates are required to complete document verification with their respective Divisional Heads by 4 November 2024. 'The shortlisted candidates should report for verification along with originals and two sets of self-attested photocopies of all the relevant documents,' as stated by India Post.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 44,228 Gramik Dak Sevak vacancies across various post offices in India. Candidates can visit the official India Post GDS engagement website, 2024, for more information.

Steps to Check India Post GDS 3rd Merit List

  • Visit the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, go to the candidates' corner.

  • Find the shortlisted candidates tab.

  • Click on the + button and select the name of your circle.

  • Open the list of shortlisted candidates.

  • Enter your registration number to check your selection status.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

news and education

Jobs   India Post   India Post Recruitment 

