Why Govt & Not Private Universities Will be Hit by CBSE Exam Delay

A possible delay in the conduct of Class 12 examinations to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education this year may not impact private universities – reliant on their own entrance tests – but leave a lasting impact on most public varsities which often depend on marks obtained in boards alone.

In Delhi University, which has so far relied on admissions to undergraduate courses solely on the basis of board exam marks and a separate Delhi University Entrance Test for professional courses, uncertainty around boards has only led to stumbling blocks.